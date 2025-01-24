Steve Kerr Reacts to Surprise Warriors Player's Big Performance vs Bulls
The Golden State Warriors have desperately wanted a stretch big, and it seems like they may have finally unexpectedly found one, without making a trade. While all eyes have been on Nikola Vucevic or Jonas Valanciunas, the Warriors have found something in Quinten Post.
Even though Golden State drafted Post as the 52nd overall pick in the 2nd round, he was still one of the most impactful players on the court against the Chicago Bulls on Thursday night. Post put up 20 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 assists on 58/50/100 shooting from the field.
After the game, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr spoke on Post's big performance against Chicago.
"He picks and pops, that means the other team's big guy has to go with him," Kerr said. "That means that defender is not in the paint, so Steph was the happiest guy in the building tonight. With all of that room to work with, the game got a lot easier for all of our guys. It was really exciting just watching Quinten, but it goes beyond the shooting. It's a feel, saw passing... he sees and feels the game, he's got some toughness to him."
If Post can consistently be this impactful for the Warriors, the team may not need to make a trade for a stretch big during the deadline and focus on getting a different All-Star to pair with Steph Curry.
Thursday night was a career night for Quinten Post and one that he'll remember forever.
