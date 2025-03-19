Inside The Warriors

Steve Kerr Reacts to Warriors Player's Return vs Bucks

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr reacted to Brandin Podziemski's performance against the Milwaukee Bucks

Logan Struck

Mar 13, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr confers with guard Stephen Curry (30) during the second quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
Mar 13, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr confers with guard Stephen Curry (30) during the second quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Golden State Warriors picked up a huge win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night, despite superstar point guard Steph Curry not suiting up.

The Warriors were on the second leg of a back-to-back after losing to the Denver Nuggets the night before, but it did not seem to impact them against a star-studded Milwaukee team.

Thankfully for Golden State, especially with Curry sidelined, they got a key player back on the court. Brandin Podziemski missed the Warriors' previous five games with a bilateral low back strain, but finally returned to action on Tuesday night against the Warriors and started in place of an injured Curry.

Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski (2
Mar 4, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski (2) brings the ball up court against the New York Knicks during the second quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Podziemski came back from injury and made an immediate impact. The second-year standout dropped 17 points and seven rebounds in Tuesday's win, shooting 6-10 from the field and 4-7 from beyond the arc.

Following the game, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr got honest about seeing Podziemski back on the court for the first time since March 6.

"He looked strong," Kerr said about Podziemski. "You could see (force and energy) right away. It's great to see and hopefully we're able to sustain the health and ramp up his minutes. It's fun to watch him play."

The Warriors have yet to put a fully healthy product on the court since trading for Jimmy Butler, so getting guys like Podziemski back in form before their playoff push is key.

Related Articles

NBA Trade Idea Sends Former 2x All-Star to Golden State Warriors

Draymond Green Reveals True Feelings on NBA Basketball

Steph Curry's Half Court Buzzer-Beater in Warriors-Magic Goes Viral

Published
Logan Struck
LOGAN STRUCK

Logan Struck is a writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's On SI since 2023

Home/News