Steve Kerr Reacts to Warriors Player's Return vs Bucks
The Golden State Warriors picked up a huge win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night, despite superstar point guard Steph Curry not suiting up.
The Warriors were on the second leg of a back-to-back after losing to the Denver Nuggets the night before, but it did not seem to impact them against a star-studded Milwaukee team.
Thankfully for Golden State, especially with Curry sidelined, they got a key player back on the court. Brandin Podziemski missed the Warriors' previous five games with a bilateral low back strain, but finally returned to action on Tuesday night against the Warriors and started in place of an injured Curry.
Podziemski came back from injury and made an immediate impact. The second-year standout dropped 17 points and seven rebounds in Tuesday's win, shooting 6-10 from the field and 4-7 from beyond the arc.
Following the game, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr got honest about seeing Podziemski back on the court for the first time since March 6.
"He looked strong," Kerr said about Podziemski. "You could see (force and energy) right away. It's great to see and hopefully we're able to sustain the health and ramp up his minutes. It's fun to watch him play."
The Warriors have yet to put a fully healthy product on the court since trading for Jimmy Butler, so getting guys like Podziemski back in form before their playoff push is key.
