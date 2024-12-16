Steve Kerr Reacts to Warriors Trading for Dennis Schroder
The Golden State Warriors have officially acquired veteran point guard Dennis Schroder from the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for De’Anthony Melton, Reece Beekman, and three second round picks. This deal was made official on Sunday, with Schroder expected to make his Warriors debut on Thursday.
Via Warriors PR: “The Golden State Warriors have acquired guard Dennis Schröder (SHROO-der) and a second round draft pick (2025 via Miami, protected 31-37) from the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for guard De'Anthony Melton. guard Reece Beekman and three second round draft picks (2026 and 2028 via Atlanta and Golden State's own 2029 selection), it was announced today.”
Speaking with reporters before Sunday’s game against the Dallas Mavericks, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr reacted to his team adding Schroder.
“I’m thrilled,” Kerr said. “I told Dennis today that he’s kicked my a— on three different continents… Watching him in FIBA that last two summers… He’s a gamer. He’s a competitor. Pick and roll player. Two-way player.”
Kerr thanked both Melton and Beekman, who are heading to Brooklyn, but also expressed his excitement for the team’s improvement by adding Schroder. Envisioning Schroder playing on and off the ball, Kerr believes he can provide Golden State with a similar dynamic to what Melton was bringing before his injury.
Needing some additional creation beyond Steph Curry, the Warriors get that in Schroder.
Related Articles
NBA Legend Charles Barkley's Harsh Statement on Golden State Warriors
Lakers and Warriors Reportedly Have Trade Interest in $90M NBA Champion