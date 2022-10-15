Steve Kerr Reveals Favorite Warriors Basketball Moment

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has seen every single amazing moment there is to see with the Golden State Warriors. When it comes to having a favorite moment, one would imagine it involves Steph Curry - it actually involves Klay Thompson.

Kerr's favorite moment with the Golden State Warriors was when Klay Thompson scored 37 points in a quarter.

"I think I've said this before but I think my favorite basketball moment that I've ever had was when he scored 38 in a quarter way back in 15 or 14 whatever it was," Kerr said. "It was like a religious experience, it really was. There's just a sense of awe in the gym where everyone feels connected to Klay, and he's just kinda in another world. Nothing can get in his way and his teammates sense that, and there's just this beautiful flow that happens. When he gets hot, that's the vibe. There's this really cool energy that goes right through the building, everybody feels it."

When Klay scored 37 points in a quarter, it was actually the NBA record for most points in a quarter. He did it on a level of efficiency nobody has ever seen before: a perfect 13/13 from the field, and hitting nine three-pointers. It was truly a once-in-a-lifetime performance that may never be replicated ever again, and it's why Warriors fans love Klay so much.

