Steve Kerr Reveals How Warriors Should Play Without Klay Thompson
The Golden State Warriors have been largely known as a free-motion offense that shoots a plethora of three-pointers. While it's been their identity for the past decade, head coach Steve Kerr wants an upgrade.
During training camp, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr revealed how he wants the team to play this upcoming season without Klay Thompson.
“I want [Wiggins] shooting six, seven, threes a game. I want Brandon, I want Moses, I want De'Anthony, I want to be a high-volume three-point shooting team," Kerr said. "I think that's important for us. The big shift is Klay is not here. We're fourth in the league in three-point attempts last year, but Klay probably shot 8 or 10 himself. We're going to have to fill that void and that's going to come from multiple people."
Kerr's sentiments were echoed all throughout training camp, as numerous members of the Golden State Warriors mentioned that they were instructed to shoot more threes and play faster. One of them included Jonathan Kuminga.
“Steve was talking about how we all need to be in shape because we’re gonna be playing faster," Kuminga said. “I’m trying to get my catch-and-shoot percentage way higher.”
Whether or not people like to admit it, losing Klay Thompson has created a huge void for the Golden State Warriors. Now, it's on everyone to make up for the gravity that he created.
Related Articles
Draymond Green's Reaction to Steph Curry's Incredible Shot in USA-France Goes Viral
Boston Celtics Legend Slams Steve Kerr for Controversial Jayson Tatum Decision
Caitlin Clark's Two-Word Reaction to Steph Curry's Performance in USA-France