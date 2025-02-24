Steve Kerr Reveals Impact of Major Warriors Trade
Before the NBA trade deadline, the Golden State Warriors were in desperate need of a shake-up. The team decided to trade for Jimmy Butler, and it resulted in immediate success with a 5-1 record.
On Sunday afternoon, the Warriors avenged their one loss with Butler in the lineup by dominating the Dallas Mavericks. After the game, head coach Steve Kerr revealed just how much having Butler has impacted the team and fans.
“You can tell our fans see the difference," Kerr said. "They feel the momentum just like we do. It was an important shift — the trade itself. I think I mentioned this after the Sacramento game, we needed [the Jimmy Butler trade]. We felt it. We were kind of treading water. We couldn't get any traction."
"Sometimes, you gotta shake things up," Kerr said. "We shook things up and just so happened that one of the best players in the league is available. That doesn't happen very often. It's a move that made sense."
Through five games on the Warriors, Butler is averaging 20.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, 5.6 assists, and 1.6 steals on 45.5% shooting from the field. His three-point shooting hasn't shown up yet at 12.5%, but it hasn't even mattered.
Jimmy Butler isn't the only person whose joy returned after being traded to the Warriors, fans of the team also had it returned as well.
