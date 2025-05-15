Steve Kerr Reveals Message Before Warriors-Wolves Game 5
The Golden State Warriors have now lost three consecutive games to fall behind 3-1 against the Minnesota Timberwolves in their second-round playoff series, and now they are facing elimination in Wednesday's Game 5.
The Warriors have been playing without superstar point guard Steph Curry since the first half of Game 1, and his injury absence has made a serious difference. Golden State has struggled without their two-time NBA MVP on the floor, but if they win Wednesday's game 5, there is a real chance he returns for a pivotal Game 6.
The Warriors have struggled to figure things out in the last three games, but with their backs against the wall on Wednesday, they have no choice but to find a solution. Ahead of Game 5, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr revealed how their mindset is changing heading into the must-win matchup.
"It’s important to be focused, but it’s important to be loose too and let it rip," Steve Kerr said. "I think we’ve been pressing a little bit, and tonight’s a night to let it rip and see what we can do."
The Warriors cannot afford to dig themselves a hole in Wednesday's Game 5, especially playing in Minnesota, so playing conservatively will likely not get the job done. Golden State has lacked creators with Curry sidelined, so they desperately need guys like Jimmy Butler, Buddy Hield, Brandin Podziemski, and Jonathan Kuminga to step up offensively and score the ball.
The Warriors and Timberwolves are facing off at 9:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday.