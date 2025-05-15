Steve Kerr Reveals Message to Warriors Player After Season-Ending Game
The Golden State Warriors had a tough ending to the season last night, suffering a 121-110 loss on the road in Game 5 of the Western Conference Semifinals. The Minnesota Timberwolves are now headed to their second straight conference finals, facing either the Denver Nuggets or Oklahoma City Thunder.
Many of the Warriors players struggled last night, but it was a massive game for guard Brandin Podziemski. The 22-year-old put up an impressive 28 points, six rebounds, four assists, and two steals on 11-of-19 shooting from the field.
It was good to see Podziemski bounce back after what had been a rough postseason up to this point. However, his numbers weren't enough to lead the Warriors past the Timberwolves, who got efficient play across the board.
Head coach Steve Kerr had a message for Podziemski after the loss. There were times when the 59-year-old coach was animated at the guard, but he managed to play a staggering 39 minutes. Nevertheless, Kerr had words of encouragement for him.
“This was a great experience for him,” Kerr told reporters after the loss. “There were times in this series where he was hesitant to shoot, even tonight he was 4-for-6. I thought he could’ve gotten 10 or 11 threes off, and we needed those. And I told him that after the game, I said, ‘When we get back here next season, you are not going to turn down a single shot.’"
Podziemski averaged 11.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 3.4 assists in his second NBA season. The 6-foot-4 guard certainly has a bright future in this league, and Kerr seems to think so as well.
