Steve Kerr Reveals One Player Will Not Start for Warriors
The Golden State Warriors have a lot of different starting lineup options this season. While Steph Curry and Draymond Green are the two locks to start, head coach Steve Kerr could go several directions with the remaining three spots.
Who starts in the backcourt next to Curry is arguably the biggest preseason question Kerr must answer. The Warriors have several candidates for that spot, and they each bring a unique skillset.
Buddy Hield and De’Anthony Melton were acquired by Golden State this summer, and each have starting experience at the NBA level. Hield has started 412 of his 632 career games, while Melton has started 146 of his 350 career games.
Speaking with reporters on Sunday, Kerr announced that Hield will not start this season.
Via Monte Poole of NBC Sports: “Though there was muted speculation that Buddy Hield was a candidate to start for Warriors, coach Steve Kerr makes it apparent Buddy will be 6th man. Wants him on the floor when Stephen Curry is off. De’Anthony Melton appears to have the inside track as starting SG”
Hield is a career 40 percent three-point shooter. While Melton is just 36.9 percent from beyond the arc for his career, Kerr seems to like Hield with the second unit to offset some of the shooting they lose when Curry goes to the bench.
Melton and Hield are not the only two options for Kerr’s starting shooting guard spot, but they have profiled as the favorites throughout camp.
Moses Moody made his case for rotation minutes and a potential starting opportunity with his 23-point performance on Friday, but the 6-foot-6 guard feels like a long shot to start given Kerr’s handling of his role in recent years.
