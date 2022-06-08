Skip to main content
Steve Kerr Reveals Reason For Klay Thompson's Struggles

Klay Thompson has had a rough start to the NBA Finals. Averaging just 13 PPG on 30% from the field and 26.7% from deep through two games, the usually accurate three-point sniper has struggled to knock down shots. Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr shared his thoughts on Klay's struggles during Tuesday's media session, citing shot selection as the driving force of this recent slump.

"I think he's just pressing a little bit. He just wants so badly to do well, that he's taking some bad [shots]," Kerr said. "I'm not particularly concerned about it, because this isn't the first time this happened. Klay has a way of responding to mini slumps or whatever you want to call them. The point of emphasis will be let's make sure we get good rhythm shots early. If we do that individually and as a team, then it puts everybody in a better position."

With Steph Curry playing the way he is, increased defensive attention will naturally gravitate his way. This creates singly-covered, or even wide-open opportunities for other scorers on the floor, which Klay has frequently tried to capitalize on. Many of these shots have not been falling, and as Steve Kerr mentioned, several of them have been forced. This over-aggressive approach is what Kerr believes is the primary reason for Klay's struggles. With the series tied at 1-1, Klay has an opportunity to get back into a rhythm and help his team win another championship.

