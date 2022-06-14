Steve Kerr Reveals Reason For Steph Curry's Game 5 Struggles

For the first time in his NBA career, Steph Curry finished a playoff game without making a three. The game's greatest shooter was coming off of a legendary performance in Game 4, pouring in 43 points on 7/14 from deep, but he was unable to find that groove again in Game 5. Finishing with just 16 points on 0/9 from deep, Steph was unable to find his offensive rhythm; however, he will gladly trade his individual numbers for another win.

"It was both," Steve Kerr said when asked whether it was Boston's defense or just shooting variance that caused Steph's struggles. "I think Boston did a really good job defensively, as we would expect, they're a great defensive team. I thought they put more pressure on him early, and then Steph missed some open ones too, so it's always a combination." While Steph struggled offensively in this game, Steve Kerr anticipates a bounce-back performance in Game 6.

"Even for the best shooter in the world, games like this happen," Kerr said. "Fortunately they don't happen too often, and I like Steph coming off of a game like this. I like his ability to bounce back. So to be able to win the game with our defense and with our depth, it was a great team effort."

Draymond Green echoed these sentiments, saying Steph will be upset about this performance going into Game 6, which is exactly what the Warriors need from him.

Related Articles

Andrew Wiggins Reacts to Incredible Game 5 Performance

LeBron James Blasts Steph Curry Haters

Steve Kerr Explains Decision to Bench Draymond Green in 4th Quarter