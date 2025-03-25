Steve Kerr Reveals Two Major Rules Jimmy Butler Must Follow
The Golden State Warriors were desperate to add a star during the NBA trade deadline, looking to capitalize on what's left of the contending window for Steph Curry and Draymond Green. While his past experiences might've raised flags, the Warriors pulled the trigger on a deal for Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler.
The former All-Star, Butler led Miami to two NBA Finals appearances during his tenure and is widely regarded as one of the top playoff performers. Since joining Golden State, the team has only lost four games, and Butler was sidelined for one of those. While it's been a success so far, it might be because of the rules Steve Kerr set for him since joining.
"Show up on time and compete to win as part of the group," were the two non-negotiables Kerr set for Butler according to The Athletic's Anthony Slater when interviewing the Warriors head coach.
Given how things have been so far for Butler and the Warriors, it appears as if he's stuck with those rules so far. In games Butler has played for Golden State to this point, the team has a 16-3 record, and he's helped put them in a position to potentially avoid the play-in tournament.
While Butler's tenure has been a success so far, he'll look to get revenge against his old team on Tuesday night with a road contest versus the Miami Heat. With Butler set to get a tribute video from the organization, a win will surely be the cherry on top.
Related Articles
Bronny James Sets New Career High in Lakers-Warriors G League Game
Steve Kerr's Emotional Andrew Wiggins Statement After Warriors Trade