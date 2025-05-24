Inside The Warriors

Steve Kerr Reveals Untold Message Before Jimmy Butler's Trade to Warriors

Steve Kerr revealed what Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra told him before trading Jimmy Butler to the Warriors

Will Despart

May 10, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III (10) dribbles upcourt against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first quarter during game three of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images
May 10, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III (10) dribbles upcourt against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first quarter during game three of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images / David Gonzales-Imagn Images
In this story:

It's no secret that the Warriors trading for Jimmy Butler at the trade deadline, despite the many reservations fans and analysts had about the potential of such a move working.

In a recent appearance on 'The TK Show' with Tim Kawakami on 95.7 The Game in San Francisco, Steve Kerr revealed what Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra told him before trading Butler to the Warriors and why his trust in Spoelstra contributed to the deal getting done.

"Erik Spoelstra told me immediately — he said, ‘He’s going to be great for you,'” Kerr revealed. “I know Spo really well from the last couple of summers, and I trust him. I believed him, and he was right.”

Kerr also expanded on why the fit with Butler and Golden State seemed to work so well, praising Butler's receptiveness to coaching and ability to mesh with his teammates. Which doesn't exactly coincide with the narrative that's surrounded Butler throughout his career.

"it was really fun to get to know Jimmy right away and to see the impact he had on our team and our locker room," Kerr said. "He was an absolute dream. I know everything that happened in Miami would not have suggested that, but I can only base, Jimmy's impact and his personality my experience and he was the model citizen. It was just an amazing guy to coach."

The Warriors signed Butler to a two-year contract extension in February totaling $111 million, so Butler's future in Golden State is secure until after the 2026-27 season.

Related Articles

Latest Report on Potential Warriors-Celtics Trade

Ex-NBA Coach Compares Jonathan Kuminga to Toronto Raptors Legend

New Report on Warriors Targeting Recent Celtics Champion in Trade

Published
Will Despart
WILL DESPART

Will Despart is a Las Vegas-based sportswriter who covers the NBA for OnSI. He also writes for Ballislife and handles multiple beats for The Sporting Tribune, including the Las Vegas Aces and Las Vegas Raiders. His reporting has been featured in newspapers across the country through the Field Level Media news wire.

Home/News