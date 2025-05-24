Steve Kerr Reveals Untold Message Before Jimmy Butler's Trade to Warriors
It's no secret that the Warriors trading for Jimmy Butler at the trade deadline, despite the many reservations fans and analysts had about the potential of such a move working.
In a recent appearance on 'The TK Show' with Tim Kawakami on 95.7 The Game in San Francisco, Steve Kerr revealed what Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra told him before trading Butler to the Warriors and why his trust in Spoelstra contributed to the deal getting done.
"Erik Spoelstra told me immediately — he said, ‘He’s going to be great for you,'” Kerr revealed. “I know Spo really well from the last couple of summers, and I trust him. I believed him, and he was right.”
Kerr also expanded on why the fit with Butler and Golden State seemed to work so well, praising Butler's receptiveness to coaching and ability to mesh with his teammates. Which doesn't exactly coincide with the narrative that's surrounded Butler throughout his career.
"it was really fun to get to know Jimmy right away and to see the impact he had on our team and our locker room," Kerr said. "He was an absolute dream. I know everything that happened in Miami would not have suggested that, but I can only base, Jimmy's impact and his personality my experience and he was the model citizen. It was just an amazing guy to coach."
The Warriors signed Butler to a two-year contract extension in February totaling $111 million, so Butler's future in Golden State is secure until after the 2026-27 season.
Related Articles
Latest Report on Potential Warriors-Celtics Trade
Ex-NBA Coach Compares Jonathan Kuminga to Toronto Raptors Legend
New Report on Warriors Targeting Recent Celtics Champion in Trade