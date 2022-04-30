Steve Kerr Reveals Why Steph Curry's Injury Was 'Blessing in Disguise'

After missing a significant stretch of games to end the regular season, Steph Curry has not missed a beat in the playoffs. The team decided to bring him off the bench to begin the series, before starting him in the closeout Game 5. The superstar point guard was dominant in the first round, averaging 28 PPG on 50% from the field and 40% from deep. After the series win, head coach Steve Kerr explained how Curry's injury may have been a blessing in disguise for him and the team.

"It seems like every time [Steph] is out for a little bit, he comes back incredibly strong and goes on a tear. In hindsight, that could've been a blessing in disguise as we headed into the playoffs," Kerr said. This is consistent with what Steve Kerr said when Curry's injury was first announced as well.

"He's gonna be rejuvenated and recharged after this time off," Kerr said back in March. "You remember last year, he missed 8 or 9 games with the tailbone, and he had an amazing stretch the next month or two. Partly because he was able to recharge his batteries. The silver lining is that Steph will get a break before the playoffs come, and assuming everything goes well, he'll be ready to roll."

From how he looked in the first round, it seems as if Steph Curry was indeed rejuvenated by the time off to end the regular season. If he continues to play at this level, the Warriors will be an incredibly tough out.

