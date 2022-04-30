Skip to main content
Steve Kerr Reveals Why Steph Curry's Injury Was 'Blessing in Disguise'

Steve Kerr Reveals Why Steph Curry's Injury Was 'Blessing in Disguise'

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors are rolling

Carlos Avila Gonzalez / The Chronicle

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors are rolling

After missing a significant stretch of games to end the regular season, Steph Curry has not missed a beat in the playoffs. The team decided to bring him off the bench to begin the series, before starting him in the closeout Game 5. The superstar point guard was dominant in the first round, averaging 28 PPG on 50% from the field and 40% from deep. After the series win, head coach Steve Kerr explained how Curry's injury may have been a blessing in disguise for him and the team.

"It seems like every time [Steph] is out for a little bit, he comes back incredibly strong and goes on a tear. In hindsight, that could've been a blessing in disguise as we headed into the playoffs," Kerr said. This is consistent with what Steve Kerr said when Curry's injury was first announced as well.

"He's gonna be rejuvenated and recharged after this time off," Kerr said back in March. "You remember last year, he missed 8 or 9 games with the tailbone, and he had an amazing stretch the next month or two. Partly because he was able to recharge his batteries. The silver lining is that Steph will get a break before the playoffs come, and assuming everything goes well, he'll be ready to roll."

From how he looked in the first round, it seems as if Steph Curry was indeed rejuvenated by the time off to end the regular season. If he continues to play at this level, the Warriors will be an incredibly tough out.

LeBron James Reacts to Warriors Eliminating Nuggets

Steph Curry Reacts to Eliminating Denver Nuggets

Draymond Green Reveals What He Told Nikola Jokic After Game 5

1200x0
News

Steve Kerr Reveals Why Steph Curry's Injury Was 'Blessing in Disguise'

By Joey Linn1 minute ago
nba-plain--1126aae6-3668-43b2-b228-06f985b350f4
News

Draymond Green Believes Nikola Jokic Will Win MVP

By Joey Linn21 hours ago
USATSI_18146594_168390270_lowres
News

Steve Kerr Relieved Warriors No Longer Facing Nikola Jokic

By Farbod EsnaashariApr 28, 2022
Apr 27, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts after making a layup against the Denver Nuggets in the fourth quarter during game five of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
News

Stephen Curry Reflects on First Playoff Series Win in Over 2 Years

By C.J. PetersonApr 28, 2022
Apr 27, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II (0) reacts after making a basket over Denver Nuggets forward Jeff Green (32) in the fourth quarter during game five of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
News

Warriors React to Massive Contribution from Gary Payton II in Game 5

By C.J. PetersonApr 28, 2022
IMG_2670
News

Draymond Green Reveals What He Told Nikola Jokic After Game 5

By Joey LinnApr 28, 2022
IMG_2667
News

Steph Curry Reacts to Eliminating Denver Nuggets

By Joey LinnApr 28, 2022
Steph-Curry-LeBron-James-USA
News

LeBron James Reacts to Warriors Eliminating Nuggets

By Joey LinnApr 28, 2022
USATSI_18146556_168390270_lowres
News

Injury Report: Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets Game 5

By Farbod EsnaashariApr 27, 2022