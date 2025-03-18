Steve Kerr's Brutally Honest Statement After Warriors-Nuggets
Ever since trading for Jimmy Butler, the Golden State Warriors seemed unbeatable.
The team somehow racked up a 14-1 record since trading for the Miami Heat star, and almost everyone expected them to defeat the shorthanded Denver Nuggets without Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray.
Yet somehow, the Warriors lost in what was arguably their most disappointing loss of the season.
After the game, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr pulled no punches about the loss.
"We didn't respond right away," Kerr said. "I think we played poorly out of the gate, never found rhythm. They played great, the right team won. We didn't deserve that, we were awful."
"We got what we deserved," Kerr said emphatically.
The Golden State Warriors played a rare game of practically being fully healthy, with Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler, Draymond Green, and Jonathan Kuminga all listed as available.
Curry struggled all night, putting up 20 points and 7 assists, but with 7 turnovers and on 28.6% shooting from the field. As a whole, turnovers crushed the Warriors, as they turned the ball over 20 times against a Nuggets team that's great in transition.
“He’s tired," Kerr said about Curry's performance. "Steph’s been carrying us for a month. He’s been amazing. We gotta get him some rest."
It doesn't get any easier for the Golden State Warriors, as they face the Milwaukee Bucks in a back-to-back on Tuesday night.
