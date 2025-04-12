Steve Kerr's Brutally Honest Statement After Warriors-Trail Blazers
The Golden State Warriors picked up a much-needed 103-86 win over the Portland Trail Blazers, but the game certainly was not as pretty as they would have hoped.
The Trail Blazers sit in 12th place in the Western Conference with a 35-46 record, but they gave Golden State an unexpected fight. The Warriors certainly had an off night, shooting just 39.8% from the field and 31.8% from three-point range, and coming off a shocking loss to the San Antonio Spurs, they needed a much better outing to regain their momentum.
The Warriors were led by Jimmy Butler with 24 points, 5 rebounds, and 7 assists on 6-10 shooting, while superstar guard Steph Curry had just 14 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists on 6-14 shooting from the field and 2-8 from deep.
After the game, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was brutally honest about their subpar performance, admitting that they need to clean things up.
"Not good basketball," Kerr said. "We have to pass the ball better. We have to get spaced better. We have to develop a rhythm. We were in a better place, I think, a few weeks ago... and we have to get back to that."
The Warriors now head into the regular-season finale against the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday, looking to secure their spot in the playoffs with a win. The Warriors are currently tied for sixth place with the Minnesota Timberwolves at 48-33, but a win over the Clippers would give them the No. 6 seed in the playoffs and keep them out of the play-in tournament.