Steve Kerr's Brutally Honest Statement on Warriors' Disappointing Season
When the Golden State Warriors started the season with a 12-3 record, it seemed like they finally put together the perfectly deep team that could help carry a 36-year-old Steph Curry.
Unfortunately, after starting the season 12-3, the team somehow found themselves with a losing record of 18-19. Overall, the team has gone 6-16 since their fantastic start of the season. At this point, it's starting to become glaringly clear that the Warriors might just be on the decline.
Surprisingly, even Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was transparent enough to admit that the Warriors were on the decline. During an episode of 95.7 The Game's Willard and Dibs show, Kerr spoke of the team's disappointing season.
"We're on the decline, we know that," Kerr said. "Steph, Dray, and I have talked about it, it'd be so irresponsible for this franchise to trade everything away for one final swing at a title…the discussion has been had & I'm so impressed with these guys and how much they care about the Warriors' future."
Despite how much the Golden State Warriors are currently struggling, and how clear it is that they need to make a move, Kerr still has faith in the organization. Most Warriors fans want to see them make a big move, but it seems like the team will be very cautious about it.
"I have 100% faith in our organization to do whatever the right thing is and sometimes the right thing is to not do anything," Kerr said. "It depends on what you’re going to do, what that means. And Mike is so good at his job. I feel in great hands with him and the whole organization. And they’re looking at everything.”
There have been several rock-bottom moments for the Golden State Warriors this season, with their most recent loss against the Toronto Raptors being one of the worst. Now that the team officially has a losing record, the time to panic is here.
