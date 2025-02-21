Steve Kerr's Heartfelt Message to Steph Curry
Steph Curry and Steve Kerr share one of the most emotional player-coach relationships in the NBA. The two have shared four championships together and have arguably a deeper connection than any other player, or coach.
Even with LeBron James winning four NBA championships, they were under three different head coaches. It's rare to see a relationship like Curry and Kerr's in the modern NBA; it was last seen in the Kobe Bryant and Tim Duncan era of the league.
When Kerr was a guest on the Willard and Dibs show, he gave an incredibly heartfelt statement on his championship guard.
“I just don’t think there’s ever been this combination of talent and humility and perspective and awareness and it’s just this incredible mixture that makes Steph who he is… To have that kind of swagger on the floor and be that genuinely humble it’s incredible," Kerr said.
One of the more recent examples of Curry and Kerr's relationship was shown during the Netflix documentary, "Court of Gold." The way that Kerr embraces Curry after his heroic fourth quarter shot speaks volumes. He speaks to Curry like he's a proud father speaking to his son.
It remains to be seen if the Golden State Warriors can make one last hurrah with Curry and Kerr still on the roster. If they can't, fans should always appreciate the rare bond that these two hold.
