Steve Kerr's Honest Assessment Before USA vs. Brazil Olympic Quarterfinal Game

Golden State Warriors and Team USA head coach Steve Kerr spoke before the Paris Olympics knockout round

After a perfect 3-0 record in the Group Phase, Team USA will face Brazil on Tuesday as the top seeded team in the Paris Olympics quarterfinals. USA Basketball head coach Steve Kerr will see one of his Golden State Warriors players on Tuesday, as young forward Gui Santos leads Brazil in minutes per game at the Olympics.

Speaking with reporters (per ESPN's Brian Windhorst), Kerr shared an honest assessment of this Brazil team before the big quarterfinals battle.

"They're very physical," Kerr said on Sunday, per ESPN. "I think they're the No. 1 offensive rebounding team in the tournament. They've got a lot of really good shooters, and they just play hard. They compete play after play, so we'll have to be ready for their physicality and their shooting, and we need to be on edge and ready for them because they're not going to back down."

USA Basketball has been heavily favored to win gold, and their performance in the Group Phase has only reinforced that belief. Not only is Team USA undefeated at the Olympics, but all three wins have come in convincing fashion.

Brazil enters Tuesday's game with a 1-2 record, having lost to both France and Germany before defeating Japan. While they have some talented players with NBA experience, Brazil will be the heavy underdogs in this game against USA.

