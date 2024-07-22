Steve Kerr's Honest Criticism of Team USA After Game vs. Germany

Inside The Warriors

USA Basketball head coach Steve Kerr addressed his team's performance against Germany

Apr 16, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr looks towards the team bench after a foul call during action against the Sacramento Kings in the fourth quarter during a play-in game at the Golden 1 Center.
Apr 16, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr looks towards the team bench after a foul call during action against the Sacramento Kings in the fourth quarter during a play-in game at the Golden 1 Center. / Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
USA Basketball is has wrapped up their Showcase Games in preparation for the Paris Olympic Games. After a one-point victory against South Sudan on Saturday, Team USA defeated Germany by a final score of 92-88 on Monday. It was another close contest for Team USA, as Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was able to dominate down the stretch to pull out a victory.

Speaking with reporters after the game, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, who is the head coach for Team USA, shared an honest criticism of his team at this stage in their development:

“We can get a lot better,” Kerr admitted. “We’re getting to a place now where we’re getting comfortable with rotations… But we can do a lot of things better. I thought our passing was not great tonight. They put a lot of defensive pressure on us, and we turned it over a few times. We can tighten up our game and get better.” 

This is understandable, considering this group of players has only been together for a short period of time, but it is something Team USA must clean up if they want to reach their ultimate goal in Paris. While Kerr was critical of his team’s passing, he praised their ability to battle back after Germany’s run in the second half.

Turnovers were an issue in this game for Team USA, as they finished with 13 giveaways to Germany’s seven. This is part of what Kerr is referencing about the passing, but it is one of the things that should improve as Team USA gets more experience as a group.

As Kerr also mentioned, he believes Team USA is starting to finalize their rotations, which is also important entering the Olympics. With a lot of optionality on this roster, Kerr has to make tough decisions on who gets cut out of the rotation. For now, it seems he has settled on a group he likes.

