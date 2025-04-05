Inside The Warriors

Steve Kerr's Honest Jonathan Kuminga Statement Before Warriors-Nuggets

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr shares honest statement on Jonathan Kuminga before Denver Nuggets game

Liam Willerup

October 20, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr (right) talks to forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) during the third quarter against the San Antonio Spurs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
The Golden State Warriors have been one of the best teams in the NBA since they landed Jimmy Butler from the Miami Heat. With Jimmy Butler and Steph Curry in the lineup, the Warriors boast a 19-2 record. Furthermore, they haven't lost a game since rolling out their new starting lineup featuring Moses Moody and Brandin Podziemski.

While all of this winning has been happening for the Warriors, Golden State's talented young forward Jonathan Kuminga has primarily been on the sidelines due to injury. Ahead of their Friday night matchup against the Denver Nuggets, head coach Steve Kerr set the record straight on Kuminga's role with the team.

"There doesn’t need to be a referendum every single night on JK and lineups. It’s just win," Kerr told the media. "Win the damn game. That’s it. Every single media session, you guys ask me about JK. He’s a young guy and he’s talented and he’s helping us win games. But we have other guys who help us win games."

As mentioned previously, both Moody and Podziemski have increased their level of play since the All-Star break, with Moody at 12.2 points per game and Podziemski at 14.8 points per game since the break.

Warriors forward Jonathan Kuming
"And so there are nights he doesn’t play as much, and it’s nothing other than due to lineup combinations and what it takes to win that night," Kerr added. "It’d be nice to get to that point where we can win and not care.”

With the team coming off a big-time win against the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night, the Warriors will look to get a scoring punch from Kuminga once again when they face the Nuggets on Friday.

A 2024 graduate of the University of Miami, Liam spent several years covering the University’s football and basketball teams. An avid basketball fan, you can find Liam on X @theleftyliam where he’s constantly sharing his thoughts.

