Steve Kerr's Honest Kevin Durant Statement Before Paris Olympics
USA Basketball has been without Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant for all of their Showcase Games leading up to the Paris Olympics. Just recently returning to practice after dealing with a minor calf injury, Durant has not been officially ruled in or out of Team USA's Olympic opener against Serbia, but looks to be trending towards playing.
Speaking with ESPN's Brian Windhorst, Golden State Warriors and Team USA coach Steve Kerr said of Durant, "Hopefully [he'll play]. He came through the scrimmage two days ago pretty well, and we'll have another practice today and we'll just keep taking it day by day."
Kerr coached Durant during the star forward's three seasons in Golden State, watching him win back to back NBA Finals MVP awards in 2017 and 2018. Now Pacific Division rivals with Durant in Phoenix, Kerr has the two-time Finals MVP back on his team for just the summer.
Team USA was able to go undefeated in their five Showcase Games without Durant, but they were certainly tested. Now set to face some more strong competition in Group Play, Team USA will need all hands on deck in order to accomplish their ultimate goal of winning gold.
Loaded with NBA talent, USA Basketball will best tested right away in their Olympic opener on Sunday against Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic and the rest of Serbia's talented group.
