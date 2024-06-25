Inside The Warriors

Steve Kerr's Honest Klay Thompson Statement Amid Free Agency Drama

The Golden State Warriors and Klay Thompson have a lot to figure out

Joey Linn

Oct 21, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr and guard Klay Thompson (11) watch during the second half of the game against the Denver Nuggets at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
Each new report on Klay Thompson and his free agency situation seems to suggest the Golden State Warriors icon may depart from the only NBA franchise he has known. With seemingly a sizable gap between what Thompson desires in free agency and what the Warriors are currently offering, financial logistics could be the biggest factor stopping an agreement from taking place.

While a new deal between Thompson and the Warriors would have to make sense for both sides, Golden State has publicly maintained their desire to retain the four-time champion. This was again echoed by head coach Steve Kerr during a recent appearance on The Jim Rome Show.

"Klay has been such an integral part of everything around here," Kerr said. "Obviously a multi-time champion, but even more than that, someone who has such a great connection with the Bay Area, with the franchise, with his teammates. So we want Klay back desperately. I want him back desperately. And we will have our conversations, and he's got to make whatever decision he makes, but we really want him back."

While Thompson may not feel this way given the state of negotiations, many of the most importat figures withing the Warriors organization have expressed this exact sentiment. This includes Thompson's longtime backcourt partner Steph Curry, who also wants the veteran guard to return.

Joey Linn

