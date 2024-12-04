Steve Kerr's Honest Statement After Warriors Lose 5th Straight Game
The Golden State Warriors entered tonight's game against the Denver Nuggets with full control over their destiny in the NBA Cup. With a win, the Warriors would secure home court against the Houston Rockets, but the 119-115 loss to the Nuggets means they will now travel to Houston instead.
On top of the loss changing their fate in the NBA Cup, it now extends Golden State's losing streak to five games, with losses coming from San Antonio, Brooklyn, Oklahoma City, Phoenix, and now Denver. Given the championship standard that head coach Steve Kerr has set in Golden State with four titles over the last ten years, he had some harsh and honest remarks about his team's recent performance.
After sharing his frustration with the officials not calling a technical on Christian Braun, Kerr had this to say:
“That’s not why we lost, we lost because we didn’t close again. That’s like the fifth game in a row…we’re not closing, we’re not executing, we’re not making good decisions. That’s got to improve.”
In terms of not closing, Golden State led 109-98 with 6:13 remaining in the game before allowing a 21-6 run by Denver to close out the Warriors. Kerr also attributed the loss to turnovers late and the fouls they gave to the Nuggets, leading to 35 attempts at the free throw line for them.
Golden State will look to put the losing streak to an end when they host the Houston Rockets on Thursday.
