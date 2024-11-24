Steve Kerr's Honest Statement After Warriors-Spurs
The Golden State Warriors entered Saturday’s game against the San Antonio Spurs with the best record in the Western Conference. A very solid 12-3 through their first 15 games, the Warriors had surprised many with their hot start to the season.
Facing an improved Spurs team, the Warriors jumped out to a 17-point lead that they were unable to hold. Led by Victor Wembanyama, who finished with 25 points, nine assists, seven rebounds, and three blocks, San Antonio was able to erase the deficit and secure a 104-94 victory.
This comeback effort for the Spurs came primarily in the fourth quarter, as they beat Golden State 33-13 in that frame.
Speaking with reporters after the game, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr revealed what went wrong.
After admitting the Warriors ran out of gas, Kerr said (via Sam Gordon of the San Francisco Chronicle), "This is part of the NBA and we have to learn how to execute under pressure when we’re tired. We didn’t do that tonight, but we’ll get better."
Steph Curry was not quite himself in this game, finishing with just 14 points on 5/16 shooting. He didn’t get much help from his longtime teammate Draymond Green, who fouled out in under 27 minutes after going 0/5 from the field. While Green added eight assists and seven rebounds, it was not a strong showing overall for him.
Golden State’s bench was arguably the biggest issue in this game, as the Warriors struggled to stay afloat in those minutes. Buddy Hield was in double-figures with 11 points, but Brandin Podziemski did not score a basket in over 15 minutes of play, recording a team-worst -14 plus/minus.
Related Articles
WNBA Star Goes Viral With Caitlin Clark, Steph Curry Statement
NBA Admits Big Missed Call in Warriors-Celtics Game'