Steve Kerr's Honest Statement on Difficult Warriors Decision
The Golden State Warriors went a perfect 6-0 in their NBA preseason games. Showing off their improved depth, the Warriors got high-level contributions from up and down their roster.
Head coach Steve Kerr has not revealed his starting lineup for Golden State’s season opener against the Portland Trail Blazers, nor has he revealed who will be left out of his rotation to begin the year.
Due to the depth of this Warriors team, Kerr may end up benching multiple rotation-level players. Deciding who that will be is a very difficult call for Kerr, and one he has seemingly not yet made.
Speaking with reporters after Golden State’s preseason finale against the Los Angeles Lakers (h/t NBCS Warriors), Kerr said, “We have a whole roster full of guys who are capable of being in the rotation. I have some very difficult decisions to make Wednesday night in Portland.”
Kerr added, “Literally every guy on our roster is capable of being in the rotation, which bodes well for the 82-game season. I think we're going to be well-suited to play through injuries and any other absences. We're well prepared and well stocked to put a really good group of players out there.”
Making an honest admission about his rotation, Kerr said there will be good players who end up out of the rotation.
“No matter how you slice it, we're going to have to leave some good players out of the rotation,” Kerr admitted. “I don't know who that's going to be right now. I haven't made up my mind, because I haven't seen the separation because they've all been really good."
This is a good problem to have, but it puts a lot of pressure on Kerr as he makes these game to game decisions.
Related Articles
Draymond Green's Reaction to Steph Curry's Incredible Shot in USA-France Goes Viral
Boston Celtics Legend Slams Steve Kerr for Controversial Jayson Tatum Decision
Caitlin Clark's Two-Word Reaction to Steph Curry's Performance in USA-France