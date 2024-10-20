Inside The Warriors

Steve Kerr's Honest Statement on Difficult Warriors Decision

The Golden State Warriors have a tough decision to make.

Joey Linn

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr against the Philadelphia 76ers at Chase Center.
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr against the Philadelphia 76ers at Chase Center. / Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Golden State Warriors went a perfect 6-0 in their NBA preseason games. Showing off their improved depth, the Warriors got high-level contributions from up and down their roster.

Head coach Steve Kerr has not revealed his starting lineup for Golden State’s season opener against the Portland Trail Blazers, nor has he revealed who will be left out of his rotation to begin the year.

Due to the depth of this Warriors team, Kerr may end up benching multiple rotation-level players. Deciding who that will be is a very difficult call for Kerr, and one he has seemingly not yet made.

Steve Kerr
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr reacts after the call against the Detroit Pistons during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. / Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

Speaking with reporters after Golden State’s preseason finale against the Los Angeles Lakers (h/t NBCS Warriors), Kerr said, “We have a whole roster full of guys who are capable of being in the rotation. I have some very difficult decisions to make Wednesday night in Portland.”

Kerr added, “Literally every guy on our roster is capable of being in the rotation, which bodes well for the 82-game season. I think we're going to be well-suited to play through injuries and any other absences. We're well prepared and well stocked to put a really good group of players out there.”

Making an honest admission about his rotation, Kerr said there will be good players who end up out of the rotation.

“No matter how you slice it, we're going to have to leave some good players out of the rotation,” Kerr admitted. “I don't know who that's going to be right now. I haven't made up my mind, because I haven't seen the separation because they've all been really good."

This is a good problem to have, but it puts a lot of pressure on Kerr as he makes these game to game decisions.

Related Articles

Draymond Green's Reaction to Steph Curry's Incredible Shot in USA-France Goes Viral

Boston Celtics Legend Slams Steve Kerr for Controversial Jayson Tatum Decision

Caitlin Clark's Two-Word Reaction to Steph Curry's Performance in USA-France

Published
Joey Linn
JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News