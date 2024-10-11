Steve Kerr's Honest Statement on Warriors After Losing Klay Thompson
The modern NBA places a major emphasis on three-point volume. Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and the Golden State Warriors are a huge reason for that.
Curry is the greatest shooter in basketball history, and Thompson has a case for being second. The NBA’s all-time leader in three-pointers, Curry has led the league in that category eight different times. This includes the league-leading 357 threes Curry made last season.
Thompson’s 301 threes in the 2022-23 season led the NBA, but he is now with the Dallas Mavericks. Despite this, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr believes his team has a deeper personnel of shooters than they did last season.
“What I like about this team is that, even though we lost Klay, we have more shooting depth,” Kerr said via Anthony Slater of The Athletic.
The Warriors were able to add both De’Anthony Melton and Buddy Hield this offseason. Melton is a career 36.9 percent three-point shooter (4.1 3PA/G) while Hield is one of the league’s elite snipers with a career 40.0 percent clip from deep (7.7 3PA/G).
This is why Kerr believes the Warriors have more shooting depth even after losing one of the greatest three-point shooters in NBA history.
Partly responsible for the NBA’s shift towards higher three-point volume, the Warriors are looking to lean into that even further this season.
“The math just doesn’t add up (if you don’t take a bunch),” Kerr said per Slater. “Especially for us. We’re not a team that gets to the free-throw line much. It’d be hard for us to win a lot of games unless we shoot a high volume of 3s.”
