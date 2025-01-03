Steve Kerr’s Jonathan Kuminga Statement After 76ers-Warriors
Coming off a crushing home loss against the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Golden State Warriors went into Thursday's matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers on a mission. Jumping out to an 18-point lead in the first quarter was just a preview of what the night had in store.
The Warriors ultimately beat the 76ers 139-105, moving back above .500 on the season at 17-16. Superstar point guard Steph Curry led the way with 30 points and 10 assists, shooting 11-15 from the field and a perfect 8-8 from beyond the arc. His +32 was a season-high and his second-highest since the 2019-20 season.
Of course, Curry did not do it by himself in a 34-point win, as his supporting cast played their roles to perfection. 22-year-old forward Jonathan Kuminga was a difference-maker off the bench, scoring 20 points on 8-11 shooting with 5 rebounds and 5 assists.
Kuminga's role on the Warriors has fluctuated throughout his young four-year career, but the team certainly seems to play better when he is a factor. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr spoke on Kuminga's role and how great he has been recently following Thursday's win over the 76ers.
"This was the fifth straight great game [from Kuminga]," Kerr said. "Jonathan [Kuminga] is continuing to break through and understand exactly what role we need from him. He was brilliant again today."
Kuminga has been fantastic recently, including back-to-back 34-point performances last week. As Kerr attempts to trim down the rotation, Kuminga will continue to be an X-Factor for this squad, especially in his new sixth-man role.
Kerr has caught flak in the past for the way he uses Kuminga in the rotation, but the young forward has proven to the veteran coach that he deserves to be playing 30+ minutes every game.
