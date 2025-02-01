Steve Kerr's Kevin Durant Statement Before Warriors-Suns
The Golden State Warriors are facing a familiar foe Friday night, someone who was once an integral piece of their championship roster, Kevin Durant. The Warriors and Durant were an unstoppable force for the three years he was with the team, and for two of those years, 2017 and 2018 the Warriors brought home an NBA championship.
In Durant's three years with the Golden State Warriors, he averaged 25.8 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 5.4 assists on 52/38/88 shooting splits.
Steve Kerr, the head coach of the Warriors spoke to members of the media ahead of Friday night's game and shed some light on what he believes makes Durant a unique scorer.
“Just his ability to get his shot off against any defense, any defender," Kerr said. "Nobody's ever had that kind of skill at that size. Incredibly unique package and I think he loves to play basketball. More than anything he loves the game. He works so hard at it."
Durant continues to show off his scoring talents so far in year 17 of his career, averaging 27.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 4.2 assists on 53/40/83 shooting splits. Currently, Durant is sitting under 100 points from reaching the 30,000-point milestone, and with the way he scores, it's clear he will achieve that and continue to climb from there.
"That’s what I enjoyed most when we had him here is watching him after practice just go through his routine, it’s mesmerizing, Kerr said. "He’s an amazing worker and loves to hoop, that’s pretty much it.”
The Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns will face off Friday at 10:00 p.m. EST.
