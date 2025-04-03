Steve Kerr's Message After Steph Curry, Nikola Jokic Make NBA History
In terms of TV ratings in North American sports, the NFL takes the crown no doubt. Whether it's a random Thursday Night Football game or a primetime Sunday Night Football showdown, millions tune in. The NBA currently finds itself in the mix of a ratings problem with some of its biggest stars nearing the end of their career.
However, the NBA is more high-scoring than ever, and players are accomplishing feats that haven't been done in several decades or even ever. On Tuesday night, the NBA saw two of the season's best performances of the season by two of the biggest stars.
Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry went off for 52 points on 12 made threes, while Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic had a 61-point triple-double despite the double overtime loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Recognizing these two efforts, Warriors coach Steve Kerr shared a message on how he thinks fans are interpreting the NBA.
"Watching Steph last night and Jokic, if these types of games had happened 10 years ago honestly I think NBA fans would've been absolutely losing their minds...," Kerr to 95.7 The Game. "I think our game is being taken for granted right now. What these guys are doing is so spectacular."
The reality is that if fans are taking these performances for granted, they'll only realize how special they were once they retire. Players like Jokic and Curry are constantly putting up historic performances, and Kerr might have a point when he says fans aren't appreciative enough of what they get to witness.
Related Articles
Draymond Green Sends Brutally Honest Message to Grizzlies Star
NBA Fans React to Steph Curry's Historic Performance in Warriors-Grizzlies
Steve Kerr's Jonathan Kuminga Injury Announcement for Lakers Game