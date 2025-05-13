Steve Kerr's Message to Draymond Green Before Warriors-Wolves Game 4
Draymond Green was not available for the last four minutes of the Golden State Warriors' loss to the Timberwolves in Game 3 due to fouling out, and the team sorely missed his presence down low.
Without Steph Curry until at least Game 6 (if the series advances that far), Golden State is going to need both Green and Jimmy Butler to step up in his absence on both sides of the basketball.
While Butler did have 33 points, he was held scoreless over the last 8 minutes of play, as the Timberwolves made their run to come back and win late. Green, on the other hand, only scored 2 points on 1-for-4 shooting and got into foul trouble early which contributed to his early exit in the 4th quarter.
Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was adamant about Green's impact on the Warriors on the defensive end, emphasizing his presence for the Warriors.
When asked about what Kerr missed from Green down the stretch, he said, "Well, he's been there a million times and he's the best defender in the league, and you're trying to get stops in the last four minutes of the game and Draymond Green is not out there. You miss all of that. Hopefully he's there the last four tonight."
But the Warriors are obviously very confident in Green's ability to bounce back. "I’ve seen him bounce back after tough games a million times,” Kerr said.
The Warriors are going to need another all-hands-on-deck effort in Game 4 against the Timberwolves at 10:00 p.m. EST.
