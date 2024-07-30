Steve Kerr's Message to Jayson Tatum Before Olympics Benching Revealed
Golden State Warriors and USA Basketball head coach Steve Kerr made headlines in Team USA’s Paris Olympics opener by not playing Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum.
With Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant returning from injury, Tatum was pushed out of the rotation entirely. This surprised many, because while minutes needed to be freed up for Durant, Tatum is the caliber of player that would presumably be a lock for rotation minutes.
While Kerr admitted after the game he felt like an “idiot” for not playing Tatum, adding that the All-NBA First Team forward would play in Team USA’s next game, this was a decision that Kerr reportedly made prior to USA’s win over Serbia.
During a recent ESPN segment, NBA insider Ramona Shelburne revealed a conversation between Kerr and Tatum before this game, with the USA Basketball head coach reportedly telling the star forward, "I don't think you're gonna get in."
As Kerr has mentioned several times, matchups and rotations change on a game to game basis, which means Tatum will have an opportunity to play as soon as next game. That said, it was still a controversial decision to not play the Celtics star in the opener, but one that Kerr will likely not be making again.
Team USA will face South Sudan on Wednesday in exciting rematch of their Group Phase game.
