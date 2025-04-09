Inside The Warriors

Steve Kerr’s Message to Steph Curry, Buddy Hield vs Suns Goes Viral

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr had a viral moment with Steph Curry and Buddy Hield against the Phoenix Suns

Apr 23, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) talks with head coach Steve Kerr during the third quarter of game four of the 2023 NBA playoffs against the Sacramento Kings at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
With just a few games left in the regular season, the Golden State Warriors went into Tuesday's matchup against the Phoenix Suns on a mission.

Not only did the Warriors make a statement with a dominant 133-95 win in Phoenix, but they also ended the Suns' season. With a loss on Tuesday, the Suns were officially eliminated from play-in tournament contention.

To effectively end Phoenix's season, the Warriors were led by superstar point guard Steph Curry with 25 points, 9 rebounds, and 6 assists on 9-17 shooting from the field and 3-9 from beyond the arc.

At one point in Tuesday's game, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr even had to remind Buddy Hield of Curry's greatness. While mic'd up during a timeout, Kerr was caught in a funny exchange with Hield and Curry.

"Buddy, that's Steph, Steph Curry. Steph, Buddy Hield. I want you guys to meet each other. Buddy, say hello to Steph. He's the greatest shooter in the history of the world, wide open," Kerr told Buddy Hield.

Kerr's message to Curry and Hield has gone viral on social media, especially after the Warriors picked up a huge road win with the funny exchange. Hield must have missed an open Curry one too many times, leading up to Kerr's message to him.

The Warriors move on to face the San Antonio Spurs, Portland Trail Blazers, and LA Clippers to finish off their 2024-25 regular season, but Tuesday's win over the Suns was certainly an effective momentum boost.

Logan Struck is a writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's On SI since 2023

