Steve Kerr's Message to Steph Curry in Olympics Goes Viral
The NBA is a league full of competition, but sometimes there are opportunities for players from the league to come together. That was exactly the case when the Olympics rolled around this past summer.
Team USA was coached by Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr during the 2024 Paris Olympics, with many of the players being stars from around the league. One of the stars was Warriors guard Steph Curry, who completely took over in the Gold Medal match against France to lead Team USA to a huge win.
With their back against the wall, Team USA would be led by Curry. The Warriors star finished the game with 24 points, 5 assists, and 1 rebound while shooting 67% from deep with all of his points coming from three-point range.
Netflix recently released a documentary that highlighted the basketball team and picked up a heartfelt moment between Curry and Kerr.
“Oh my god, I’m so f*****g lucky to be a part of your life," Kerr told Curry. "Holy s**t! You are amazing, the finest human being I’ve ever met in my life and I mean that, in every way."
Curry has played under Kerr since he became the Warriors coach over ten years ago. Since that moment, the Warriors have won four NBA Championships led by the superstar point guard. It seems that Curry will likely retire under Kerr as the duo has arguably been the greatest head coach-player combo of all time.
