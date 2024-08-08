Steve Kerr's Reaction After Dramatic USA-Serbia Olympics Semifinals Game
Team USA advanced to the 2024 Paris Olympics gold medal game with a win over Serbia on Thursday. The victory did not come easy, as Serbia led for most of the game, but heroics from Steph Curry, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Joel Embiid led Team USA to the semifinals win.
Speaking with reporters after the game, Golden State Warriors and Team USA head coach Steve Kerr said, "One of the greatest basketball games I’ve ever been a part of. Humbled by being part of it."
Kerr's reaction was simple, but captured his emotions after this dramatic comeback victory for Team USA.
Kerr's NBA and Olympics starting point guard was the leading scorer in this game, as Curry finished with 36 points. This was the second-most points by any Team USA player in Olympics history, trailing only Carmelo Anthony's 37-point performance in 2012.
Curry had the basketball world buzzing with his performance, as he finally snapped out of a shooting slump that had persisted throughout the Olympics.
Team USA will face France in the gold medal game, which projects to be as difficult as any challenge they have had so far this summer. Not only will they face a very talented France roster, but they will be playing against the Paris crowd that will be electric for their home team.
