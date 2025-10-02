Steve Kerr’s Reacts To Jonathan Kuminga’s $48 Million Warriors Contract
The Golden State Warriors, after a long summer stalemate, signed forward Jonathan Kuminga to a two-year, $48 million contract. The second year includes a team option, which, according to Shams Charania, will be declined in order to negotiate a new deal in 2026.
It took all summer to get to that point, but Kuminga will start the 2025-26 season in a Warriors uniform, despite being linked in sign-and-trades to the Phoenix Suns and Sacramento Kings.
Speaking on Wednesday, Steve Kerr was asked about the $48.5 million extension for Kuminga, sharing his candid thoughts on the deal.
Kerr shared that he's happy Kuminga was able to land "life-changing money," as well as that even though he doesn't have a perfect fit on this team, he still brings value as a scorer, rebounder, and adds defensive activity.
Will Kuminga Fit Still?
Last season, a big talking point was how Kuminga fit within the crowded roster between Curry and Butler, and Kerr highlighted that, saying it was an "imperfect stylistic fit" yet will most likely play Kuminga a decent amount of minutes because of said scoring.
While the exact starting lineup has not been confirmed yet and probably won't until opening night, it's a safe bet the big three of Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Jimmy Butler will occupy three of those spots. Since Kuminga doesn't play center, he most likely won't start at the five, but could start at the two-guard slot if Brandin Podziemski doesn't start.
Kuminga would then theoretically provide a scoring punch off the bench, which is what his role has been the past few seasons. During the Minnesota Timberwolves series, that was seen in full effect, as Kerr could look to build upon that role for Kuminga.
It's been confirmed that Kuminga missed the first day of training camp, but will reunite with the team as soon as possible and begin the work required to start the season.
How Do The Other Veterans Feel About Kuminga?
The first thing that Curry said about Kuminga at media day was "When he’s here ready to work we expect him to be locked in on doing what he needs to do to help us win.”
Kerr wants to see Kuminga do other things than just score -- because they already know he can. "We're going to run our offense through Steph and Jimmy ... With JK, the more he can defend with activity, rebound, run the floor, and then there's a better chance he has to play. You know, everybody progresses at a different rate," he shared.
While Kuminga got his payday and his coach is thrilled, it'll be more interesting to see what role he plays come opening night.