Steve Kerr's Honest Assessment on Warriors Losing Klay Thompson
For the first time in 13 seasons, the Golden State Warriors will have to find an identity without Klay Thompson. It's something that the whole team knows will be a challenge, but one that head coach Steve Kerr is looking forward to facing.
During an interview with Kendra Andrews of ESPN, Kerr revealed his thoughts on the Warriors needing to find a new identity without Klay Thompson. Coach Kerr willingly admitted that Klay's absence will be a big void.
"We've got to find our identity with this team because Klay was such a huge part of our identity for the last 12 years," Warriors coach Steve Kerr told ESPN. "His absence is a big void, but it's not anything I'm worried about for Steph and Draymond [Green]. You adapt and you adjust. That's what professional sports are all about."
Last season with the Warriors, Klay Thompson averaged 17.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.3 assists on 43/39/93 shooting from the field. It's going to be a big offensive hole that the entire Warriors team will need to make up. Warriors coach Steve Kerr looks at it as an opportunity for the team to reinvent themselves.
"This feels like a new beginning for us, whereas last year felt like an extension of who we already were. ... It gives us a chance to reinvent ourselves a little bit," Kerr said.
It remains to be seen where this new era of Warriors basketball will take the franchise, but one way or another, it'll be a season where fans are very emotionally invested. Klay Thompson will face off against his former team for the first time ever on November 12, 2024.
