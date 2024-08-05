Inside The Warriors

Team USA Star Sends Message to Kevin Durant After Steve Kerr’s Controversial Decision

Team USA and Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr made a controversial Kevin Durant decision

Joey Linn

Jul 28, 2024; Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France; United States forward Kevin Durant (7) after a game against Serbia during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade Pierre-Mauroy.
Jul 28, 2024; Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France; United States forward Kevin Durant (7) after a game against Serbia during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade Pierre-Mauroy. / John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

USA Basketball went a perfect 3-0 in the Paris Olympics Group Phase. Led by different players each game, Team USA received contributions from up and down their roster as head coach Steve Kerr made difficult rotation decisions.

One of the tough decisions Kerr made was to bring Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant off the bench in his return from injury. Scoring 23 points against Serbia in his return, Durant led Team USA in scoring. Kerr, who coached Durant during his three seasons with the Golden State Warriors, plans to continue bringing the star forward off the bench.

Reacting to this, Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo sent a message to Durant on Instagram. Also a reserve for Team USA, Adebayo wrote, “Bench mob.”

Durant responded to Adebayo with a chair emoji, seeming to embrace his role off Team USA’s bench. Despite coming off the bench for all three games, Durant is second on Team USA in scoring, averaging 16.0 points per game. Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards leads the team at 16.7 points per game.

Kerr has made some controversial decisions in this Olympics run, and bringing Durant off the bench is another one. That said, Team USA has been dominant so far, and Kerr is sticking with Durant off the bench. There seems to be a real level of buy-in on Team USA, which is essential in a setting like this.

