Timberwolves Make Announcement on Controversial Ejection vs Warriors

The Minnesota Timberwolves have made a statement regarding the ejection of a fan during their Game 2 blowout win against the Golden State Warriors

May 8, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; A general view of Target Center during game two of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs between the Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
Amidst the controversy of the Draymond Green technical foul in Game 2 in Minnesota, a Timberwolves fan had a back-and-forth with Green during the 4th quarter. Green was seen going back and forth with a fan while on a stationary bike, with security then removing the fan as play continued on the court.

The Timberwolves team security says that there was a racial slur directed at Green, which sparked the heated conversation between the two.

Per Minnesota Timberwolves PR, a statement was made on behalf of the organization regarding the incident:

During the fourth quarter of last night's game against the Warriors, a fan was ejected by Target Center security for violating the NBA Fan Code of Conduct in an incident involving Draymond Green...

Minnesota Timberwolves PR

In addition to the comments, it was also mentioned that there was a second fan involved in the situation upon further investigation by the organization:

A second individual, who was identified by surrounding patrons as making racially charged comments towards Green, left on his own before arena security could confirm his identity. The team is continuing to investigate, and additional action may be taken.
The Timberwolves and Target Center are firmly committed to fostering an inclusive, respectful, and safe environment for all. Racist, hateful, or threatening behavior has no place at our games or in our community and will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

Minnesota Timberwolves PR

In any case, the series between the two teams has gotten heated both on and off the court, with Green receiving his 5th technical foul of the playoffs during Game 2 as well. The Timberwolves face the Warriors in San Francisco in Game 3 on Saturday, with the series tied at 1-1.

GRANT MONA

Grant Mona is a multimedia sports journalist based in Los Angeles, covering multiple teams. He is a co-host and producer on The Sporting Tribune Today on The BET Las Vegas, KIRN 670 in Southern California and the Hawaii Sports Radio Network. He formerly played baseball with the University of the Pacific Tigers.

