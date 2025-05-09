Timberwolves Make Announcement on Controversial Ejection vs Warriors
Amidst the controversy of the Draymond Green technical foul in Game 2 in Minnesota, a Timberwolves fan had a back-and-forth with Green during the 4th quarter. Green was seen going back and forth with a fan while on a stationary bike, with security then removing the fan as play continued on the court.
The Timberwolves team security says that there was a racial slur directed at Green, which sparked the heated conversation between the two.
Per Minnesota Timberwolves PR, a statement was made on behalf of the organization regarding the incident:
During the fourth quarter of last night's game against the Warriors, a fan was ejected by Target Center security for violating the NBA Fan Code of Conduct in an incident involving Draymond Green...- Minnesota Timberwolves PR
In addition to the comments, it was also mentioned that there was a second fan involved in the situation upon further investigation by the organization:
A second individual, who was identified by surrounding patrons as making racially charged comments towards Green, left on his own before arena security could confirm his identity. The team is continuing to investigate, and additional action may be taken.- Minnesota Timberwolves PR
The Timberwolves and Target Center are firmly committed to fostering an inclusive, respectful, and safe environment for all. Racist, hateful, or threatening behavior has no place at our games or in our community and will not be tolerated under any circumstances.
In any case, the series between the two teams has gotten heated both on and off the court, with Green receiving his 5th technical foul of the playoffs during Game 2 as well. The Timberwolves face the Warriors in San Francisco in Game 3 on Saturday, with the series tied at 1-1.
