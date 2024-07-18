Top NBA Free Agent Breaks Silence on Joining Golden State Warriors
The Golden State Warriors may have lost a splash brother in Klay Thompson this offseason, but they gained a great shooter in Buddy Hield. There's no replacing Klay, but getting Hield was the right step in Golden State showing that they still cared about winning.
After weeks of waiting, Buddy Hield finally broke his silence on joining the Golden State Warriors.
During a media session, Hield revealed how he plans on fitting in with the Warriors' offense. While Hield plans on taking it day-by-day, he did admit that it shouldn't be too hard to get acclimated with the team.
"Just taking it day by day in practice," Hield said. "I think practice will help a lot, just watching a lot of film. I watched these guys play my whole life in college. Even in the pros, when they play they're always a fun team to watch because they have the ball moving. The way Steph and Draymond and Andrew and the way Steve coaches, it feels like it's a good fit. Everything takes time to learn it, shouldn't be that hard."
In some respects, Buddy Hield has largely underaccomplished throughout his career. In 2017, Sacramento Kings owner Vivek Ranadive dubbed Hield as "the next Steph Curry" when he was traded ot the Kings for DeMarcus Cousins. Now, seven years later, Hield finally has the chance to play right next to Steph Curry and show if those words were actually true.
