Top NBA Free Agent Makes Honest Statement on Joining Warriors
The Golden State Warriors have not made a big splash in the trade market this summer, but they have been active in free agency. Acquiring one of the top NBA free agents in Buddy Hield via sign and trade, Golden State found their replacement for Klay Thompson's production.
While Hield and Thompson are not identical players, Golden State will likely use their new sharpshooter in a similar role to the one Thompson occupied last season. As for Hield, the Warriors are a team he says he always wanted to play for.
“I’d just known for years that the Warriors was a team I always wanted to play for,” Hield said in a video shared by the Warriors. “The way they move the ball, they’re always in championship caliber mode. And just to learn from guys like Steph [Curry], and Draymond [Green], and Steve [Kerr], and Andrew [Wiggins], because I admire the way they approach the game. I just want to be a part of that, and see what it’s like to be on this side.”
Hield said that Warriors culture is winning, which is something he wants to be a part of. While Hield has been in the NBA for eight seasons, he has just four career playoff games, all of which came last season with the Philadelphia 76ers. Golden State missed the playoffs last season, but hopes to reenter the playoff picture in the Western Conference next season.
Related Articles
Draymond Green Fires Back at NBA Legend's Outlandish Warriors Statement
Major Update on Golden State Warriors' Offseason Plans Revealed
Warriors Star Gets Honest About Being Teammates With Draymond