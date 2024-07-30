Inside The Warriors

Top NBA Free Agent Makes Honest Statement on Joining Warriors

The Golden State Warriors have made some moves this summer

Joey Linn

Apr 12, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (R) reacts with guard Buddy Hield (L) during player introductions against the Orlando Magic at Wells Fargo Center.
Apr 12, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (R) reacts with guard Buddy Hield (L) during player introductions against the Orlando Magic at Wells Fargo Center. / Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Golden State Warriors have not made a big splash in the trade market this summer, but they have been active in free agency. Acquiring one of the top NBA free agents in Buddy Hield via sign and trade, Golden State found their replacement for Klay Thompson's production.

While Hield and Thompson are not identical players, Golden State will likely use their new sharpshooter in a similar role to the one Thompson occupied last season. As for Hield, the Warriors are a team he says he always wanted to play for.

“I’d just known for years that the Warriors was a team I always wanted to play for,” Hield said in a video shared by the Warriors. “The way they move the ball, they’re always in championship caliber mode. And just to learn from guys like Steph [Curry], and Draymond [Green], and Steve [Kerr], and Andrew [Wiggins], because I admire the way they approach the game. I just want to be a part of that, and see what it’s like to be on this side.” 

Hield said that Warriors culture is winning, which is something he wants to be a part of. While Hield has been in the NBA for eight seasons, he has just four career playoff games, all of which came last season with the Philadelphia 76ers. Golden State missed the playoffs last season, but hopes to reenter the playoff picture in the Western Conference next season.

Related Articles

Draymond Green Fires Back at NBA Legend's Outlandish Warriors Statement

Major Update on Golden State Warriors' Offseason Plans Revealed

Warriors Star Gets Honest About Being Teammates With Draymond

Published
Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News