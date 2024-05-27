Inside The Warriors

Trae Young Sends Message to Steph Curry

Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young sent a message to Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry

Mar 17, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) talks to Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) after a game at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 17, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) talks to Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) after a game at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports / Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry and his wife Ayesha Curry announced the birth of their fourth child on Sunday, sharing an Instagram post with the caption, "Our sweet baby boy decided to make an early arrival!! He's doing great and we are finally settling in at home as a family of 6! So grateful! Caius Chai 5/11/24."

Caius joins Riley, Ryan, and Canon as the fourth Curry child and second son. The Instagram post from Steph and Ayesha currently has over 1.5M likes and 18,000 comments. Among the thousands of comments was one from Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young, who shared this message for Steph and Ayesha:

Curry had some encouragement for Young earlier this season when the Hawks star was not initially named to the Eastern Conference All-Star team, telling him, "I told him after the game it will all come back to him if he continues to approach the game in the right way, play with joy, don't let it build any type of resentment because he's not acknowledged. I'm sure there are a couple of injuries in the East, and it might not be the way he wanted to get in, but he'll be there in Indiana and be represented."

The two star point guards have a lot of respect for one another, and have had some great battles in recent years.

