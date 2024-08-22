Two-Year NBA Player Announces Move to Spain After Rumored Warriors, 76ers Interest
It was reported earlier this month by Theo Lawson of The Spokesman that the Golden State Warriors and Philadelphia 76ers had interest in former Gonzaga star Killian Tillie prior to an untimely injury setback.
"Tillie returned to Spokane, rehabbed, recovered and ramped up for training camp workouts in the late spring/early summer with hopes he’d latch on with another NBA team," Lawson wrote of the former Memphis Grizzlies forward's NBA comeback attempt following his release from the Memphis Grizzlies in 2022. "The 6-foot-9 forward had a number of feelers, with strong interest coming from the Golden State Warriors and Philadelphia 76ers in particular."
In an announcement on X, Tillie shared on Wednesday that he had signed a contract in Spain with Unicaja Baloncesto de Málaga.
Tillie went undrafted out of Gonzaga where he won the 2018 WCC Tournament MVP award. Signing a two-way contract with the Grizzlies in 2020, Tillie appeared in 54 NBA games for Memphis, averaging 3.2 points in 11.9 minutes per game.
While on a two-way deal with the Grizzlies, Tillie appeared in a few games for their G League affiliate (two Showcase Cup games and one regular season game).
Tillie spent the 2024 NBA Summer League with the Boston Celtics, but that seemingly did not turn into a training camp opportunity, leading to the former Gonzaga standout heading to Spain.
