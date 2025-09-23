Tyrese Haliburton Makes Heartfelt Steph Curry Statement
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry will go down as one of the greatest players to ever play the game of basketball. He is already regarded as the best shooter "god has ever created," as ESPN's Stephen A. Smith always says.
Because of everything Curry has accomplished throughout his career, he has gained the respect and admiration of his peers and fans alike. Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton is among them.
Haliburton, an up-and-coming player in his own right, had the opportunity to play with Curry during the 2024 Summer Olympics, where Team USA took the gold medal in an intense final clash with France -- in France. The game will go down in history as one of the great international games played, and Curry played a big part in that win.
What Haliburton Said About The Chef
Haliburton was on "The Young Man and The Three," a well-known basketball podcast. Hosted by Tommy Alter, Haliburton was asked about Curry, to which Haliburton had much to say.
"Steph is the greatest human being I've met in basketball. I've never met a better person."
He continued, "The thing about it is I've never heard anybody say anything bad about Steph as a human being. He is so unbelievable, the way he can remember people -- he cares about people. I just can't say enough good things about Steph."
It was quite the compliment Haliburton said about The Baby Faced-Assassin, and he isn't wrong. You scroll social media for what interactions are like with the guy, and you'll find similar answers.
A Behind The Scenes Look At Watching Steph Work
During the segment, Haliburton noted he was able to view Curry's work ethic and what he does to better himself. Curry is already known for having intense workouts, as well as a very lengthy pre-game warmup that involves a myriad of drills.
"I didn't get to play a ton, so a lot of it was for me to learn and pick guys' brains. Steph was just that guy for me. After every practice, I'm like, 'I got to work out with Steph. I got to do what he's doing.' He would (call me over) like 'C'mon Ty, we're going to work out.' I can't say enough good things about him," said the 25-year-old.
While Haliburton rehabs his injury, Curry and the Warriors will look to rejoin basketball history as they attempt championship number five this upcoming season.