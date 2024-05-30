Unexpected Golden State Warriors, Darvin Ham News Revealed
The Golden State Warriors have some major items to address this off-season. From talent to coaching, the Warriors are truly open to all options of improving next season.
According to a report from Anthony Slater of The Athletic, the Golden State Warriors have actually had conversations with former Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham. Here is the exact excerpt from Slater's article.
“The Warriors had some conversation with former Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham in recent weeks, per league sources. That isn’t expected to materialize. But it is a signal of the Warriors’ desire to add a big-name assistant, and indications are they are in search of either a former head coach or former player to fill the role.”
It remains to be seen whether or not Darvin Ham wants another head coaching job, or if he's fine with going back to an assistant position. For as much as Lakers fans seemed to have disdain for Ham, he brought an unexpected 7th-seeded Lakers team to the Western Conference Finals last season. Ham only lasted two seasons with the Lakers in a situation that many would characterize as an unfair shake.
The bigger issue than coaching for the Warriors is what they're going to do with talent like Andrew Wiggins, Klay Thompson, and Chris Paul. Golden State needs to answer their talent questions before their coaching questions.
