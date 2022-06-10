Video: Steph Curry Getting Shots Up After Injury

Skip to main content
Steph Curry is moving well.

Steph Curry became the hottest topic in the NBA world after he went down with a potential injury in Game 3 of the NBA Finals. Fortunately, it seems like he looks all good to go and will be playing in Game 4.

Footage surfaced of Curry getting shots up pregame before Game 4, and it looks like he's moving well.

Curry has easily been the brightest spot for the Warriors during this series against the Celtics, and the Warriors can't afford to have him not play well. He's been arguably carrying the team, needing some of his companions to step up on the same level he's done.

Game 4 will be a very interesting and unpredictable game to watch. On one end, the Celtics' defense has been absolutely tremendous all playoffs. On the other end, the Golden State Warriors are 5-0 after a loss in these playoffs; they have not lost back-to-back games all playoffs. Similarly, the Boston Celtics are also 7-0 after losses in the playoffs.

Tonight will be the most crucial game of the season for the Golden State Warriors. A loss would spell a 3-1 deficit for the team, and while that isn't a death sentence in the modern NBA, it's something the Warriors absolutely need to avoid. Everything hinges on Steph Curry's health, and it looks like he should be hopefully okay.

