Video: Steph Curry Shares Heartwarming Exchange With Fan in Denver

The Golden State Warriors left Steph Curry behind for some rest while the team traveled to Denver on Monday night, and while it was a smart decision for the team, there were some understandably upset Steph Curry fans in attendance. One video went viral of a disappointed young girl who was looking forward to seeing her favorite player.

In a Tweet from Golden State Warriors Sr. Vice President of Communications, it was confirmed that the girl and her family would receive tickets to Thursday's Warriors vs. Nuggets rematch in Denver. Before tip-off of that game, Steph Curry introduced himself to the young fan, and shared a heartwarming exchange.

Not only did the Warriors get the girl and her family great tickets to the rematch in Denver, but the story reached Steph Curry who made sure to share an exchange with one of his biggest fans. Moments like these are what transcend the sport itself, allowing the game to serve as a source of happiness for so many fans both old and young.

Steph Curry is a notorious fan favorite in every opposing arena he enters, so when he wasn't in attendance for Monday's game against the Nuggets, it was not surprising to hear of disappointed Curry fans who made the trip to Denver. While not every story like this has a happy ending, Steph Curry and the Warriors made sure that this one did.

