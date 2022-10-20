VIDEO: Steph Curry's Hilarious Reaction to Damion Lee's Game Winner

Even though Damion Lee is no longer a member of the Golden State Warriors, Steph Curry still roots for him whenever he can. Don't forget, the two are actually family as well - Damion Lee is Steph Curry's brother-in-law.

The Phoenix Suns had a miraculous 22-point comeback against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night, capped off by an incredibly tough Damion Lee game-winner. The entire night felt improbable, especially with how deflated the Suns looked against the Mavericks. Needless to say, Steph Curry was incredibly excited about Lee's game-winner.

Curry screamed off the top of his lungs and yelled, "YEAH DAME, STICK WITH IT! STICK WITH! THE KID [Canon] IS A SLEEP! I DON'T CARE!"

Unfortunately for Steph Curry, he ended up hilariously waking up his 4-year-old son Canon Curry during all of the yelling.

Damion Lee only started in 5 games for the Golden State Warriors last season, averaging roughly 20 minutes a game. For a player who spent the majority of his time on the bench last season, it's a really great moment to see him entrusted with a game-winner in a pivotal revenge game against the Dallas Mavericks.

For those who may not know, Steph Curry and Damion Lee are actually related as brothers-in-law. Lee married Steph's younger sister Sydel in September 2018. It's one of the lesser-known facts in the NBA, but it's great to see family get excited for each other's success.

Related Articles

Report: Draymond Green Expects This to be His Last Year With Warriors

Steve Kerr: Jordan Poole 'About to Sign Big Extension Hopefully'

Steph Curry Blasts Report on Jordan Poole's Behavior Change