Warriors Announce Steph Curry Makes Major History
Every season, Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry makes his case for the greatest player in franchise history.
After his most recent accomplishment, Curry made his case that much stronger.
On Friday night, it was revealed that Curry was a member of the All-NBA's Second-Team at 37 years old. After the announcement, the Warriors then revealed that Curry broke a franchise record of 11 All-NBA team selections for the Warriors.
Via @WarriorsPR: "Stephen Curry has been named to the 2024-25 Kia All-NBA Second Team. The honor marks a franchise-record 11th All-NBA Team selection for Curry, who becomes the 21st player in NBA history to earn at least 11 All-NBA honors."
Not only did Curry break the record for most All-NBA selections in franchise history, but he also became the second-oldest guard in NBA history to make an All-NBA team. While many talk about the longevity of LeBron James, not enough conversation has been made about the longevity of players like Steph Curry and James Harden.
For as great as Steph Curry has been this season, it was incredibly unfortunate that he wasn't able to be on the court as the Warriors were eliminated by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference Semifinals. Had Curry played against the Timberwolves, there was arguably a very good chance that the Warriors could win the series, especially after stealing Game 1.
As the Golden State Warriors begin their summer earlier than anticipated, one should expect the team to make moves to maximize Curry's window next season.
