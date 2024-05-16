Warriors Champion Blasts Lakers D'Angelo Russell
Even though it's been nearly a decade since Nick Young and D'Angelo Russell were teammates, it seems very clear that Young hasn't forgiven Russell for their previous drama.
During the 2015-16 NBA season, a rookie D'Angelo Russell secretly videotaped Nick Young as he admitted that he was cheating on his then-fiancee Iggy Azalea. It was a moment that caused a rift between the teammates, the organization, and ruined Young's marriage.
Now, nearly a decade later, D'Angelo Russell is a member of the Lakers once again, and Young still feels some type of way about it - blaming Russell for the Lakers' loss against the Denver Nuggets in the playoffs.
During an interview with VladTV, Nick Young absolutely ripped D'Angelo Russell, still referring to the point guard as a snitch.
“They depended on D-Lo, and that's just - you're asking to lose," Young said. "You're asking to lose right there, placing your faith in that. What do you expect? They put their faith in the snitch, and the snitch let you down.”
After Nick Young left the Lakers, he joined the Golden State Warriors where he later won an NBA championship. If there were to be a contest of who had the better career, then one would have to argue that Young had the better career solely from that standpoint.
